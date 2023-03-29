Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth $1,570,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth $903,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth $57,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the second quarter worth $2,910,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the third quarter worth $303,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WAVC opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

About Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.