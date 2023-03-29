Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $18.72

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.72, but opened at $18.32. Weibo shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 114,525 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.
Weibo Stock Up 4.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
