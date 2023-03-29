Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $18.72

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.72, but opened at $18.32. Weibo shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 114,525 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Weibo by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weibo by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

