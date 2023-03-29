Well Done LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,039,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $87,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 188,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $996.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
