Well Done LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,039,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $87,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 188,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,225,308 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $996.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.