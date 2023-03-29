Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 1,150 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 135,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

EQT Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

