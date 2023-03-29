Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

