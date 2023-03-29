Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $241.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $277.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.38 and a 200 day moving average of $240.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

