Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNY. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

