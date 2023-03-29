Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,499 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after buying an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after buying an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hess by 51.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Hess Stock Up 2.2 %

Hess stock opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

