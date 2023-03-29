Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,048 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,481 shares of company stock worth $4,695,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

