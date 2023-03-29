Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Mplx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Mplx Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Mplx Profile



MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

