Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in WestRock by 1,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WestRock by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

