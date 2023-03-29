Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after acquiring an additional 915,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,249,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Textron by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 385,477 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TXT opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

