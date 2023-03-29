Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $208,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 45.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Profile



American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

