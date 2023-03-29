Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $245,000 in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $509,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOC. KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

