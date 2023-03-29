Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $262,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy
In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sempra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
Sempra Energy stock opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.43. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
