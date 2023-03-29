Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $278,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -352.93%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Sabra Health Care REIT



Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

