Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $226,000 Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

MDU stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.