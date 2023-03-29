Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $277,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,170 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 727.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after buying an additional 1,251,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,046,000 after buying an additional 962,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 868,656 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.69.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

