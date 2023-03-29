Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 29.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 37.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.69.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

