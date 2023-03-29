Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,023,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,100 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,014,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

