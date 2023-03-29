Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 2,684 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.