Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in UGI by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in UGI by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in UGI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UGI by 23.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in UGI by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UGI Price Performance
UGI stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
UGI Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
UGI Profile
UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
