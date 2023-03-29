Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,400 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after buying an additional 6,381,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after buying an additional 4,240,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 2,535,114 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

B2Gold Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.91. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

