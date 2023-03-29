Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,531 OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 317,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 821.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 206,308 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 785.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 33.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 93,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.04.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaged in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

