Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,716 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $266,000.

EFG opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

