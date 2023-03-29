Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in HP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in HP by 50.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in HP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,140 shares of company stock worth $1,556,436. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.