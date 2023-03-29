Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $162,000 Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 155.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $183,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $493,266. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

