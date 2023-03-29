Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $275,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after acquiring an additional 426,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,868,000 after acquiring an additional 162,870 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.81.

NYSE:SQ opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,592 shares of company stock worth $20,782,727. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

