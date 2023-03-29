Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after purchasing an additional 512,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Activity

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

