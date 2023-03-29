Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $300,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

JKHY stock opened at $149.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

