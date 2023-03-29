Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BALL opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $92.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

