Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $114.94 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

