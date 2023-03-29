Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $171.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.