Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $171.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.32.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.