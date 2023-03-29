Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,384,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,859,000 after acquiring an additional 768,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 135.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,274,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 733,505 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $64.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.52%.

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

