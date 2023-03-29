West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Stock Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.24). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

