X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 119,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 64,471 shares.The stock last traded at $20.53 and had previously closed at $20.51.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $525.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAUZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,762,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

