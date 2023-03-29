Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas Sells 1,220,047 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 1,220,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $17,690,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 13,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $188,500,000.00.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

