Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Shares Gap Down to $5.87

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $5.74. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1,434,497 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.