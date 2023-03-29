Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $8.59

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.41. Youdao shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 48,124 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Youdao Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

