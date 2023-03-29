Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Embecta worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth $29,545,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at $500,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

EMBC stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

