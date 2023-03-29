Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $829,000 Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,929,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $176.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.63. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.80 and a 52 week high of $249.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

