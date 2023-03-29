Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $831,000 Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,888,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after buying an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,771,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 266,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after buying an additional 303,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:DEA opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.