Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 40.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.