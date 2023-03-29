Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,045 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AAR worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 262.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
AAR Stock Performance
Shares of AIR stock opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $56.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
Insider Activity at AAR
In related news, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,094,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer L. Vogel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $384,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,896.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,094,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,802 shares of company stock worth $9,064,366. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
About AAR
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
