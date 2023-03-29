Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.19. 517,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,901,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
