Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.19. 517,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,901,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Zhihu Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zhihu

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

