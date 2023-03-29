Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.67. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.