10,560 Shares in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLFY shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $275.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Rowe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.