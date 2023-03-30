10,658 Shares in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRT. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

