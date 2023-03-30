116,270 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,533,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,374 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,181,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 864,226 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NexGen Energy stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.94.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

