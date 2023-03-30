11,640 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,640 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

